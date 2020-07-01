Man to be charged for offensive tweets against Indian migrant workers

SINGAPORE: A man who used the pseudonym “Sharon Liew” to allegedly stoke racial tensions online will be charged in court on Thursday (Jul 2), police said in a news release on Wednesday.

On Apr 18, police received a report that a Twitter user had posted offensive content against Indian migrant workers under the handle @sharonliew86.

The 34-year-old man was identified five days later.

“Further investigations revealed that the man is also allegedly involved in two other cases involving other purportedly offensive tweets,” police said.

In a Facebook post on May 2, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam had said that "action will be taken" against the man.



He will be charged for “knowingly committing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of racial harmony” said the police. If found guilty, the man could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

“The Police will not condone acts that threaten racial and religious harmony in Singapore,” police said.

“Any person who makes remarks that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races and religions will be dealt with swiftly and firmly.”