Man charged with throwing popsicle, masks at safe distancing ambassador and MOH officer

SINGAPORE: A man who was approached by a safe distancing ambassador and a Ministry of Health (MOH) officer for not wearing a mask allegedly hurled vulgarities before throwing a popsicle and newly bought masks at them.

Muhammad Adimin Kemton, 30, was given five charges on Wednesday (Jun 17), including using abusive words on the officers, using criminal force on them and failing to wear a mask when outside his home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said in a statement that Adimin was approached by the two officers along Upper Boon Keng Road on Apr 26 for not wearing a mask.

According to court documents, Adimin cursed at the MOH enforcement officer in Hokkien and hurled vulgarities at the safe distancing ambassador as well.

He then allegedly used intentional force on the ambassador by throwing a popsicle towards her. He is also accused of throwing unused disposable masks at the MOH officer's face.

He will return to court to plead guilty on Jul 13, the court heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of using criminal force on a public servant to deter him or her from performing their duty, Adimin can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

For using criminal force on the ambassador, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

For cursing at a public servant, he can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

The penalties for using abusive words on the safe-distancing ambassador with intention to cause alarm are a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

For not wearing a mask when outside of his home, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The police said they take "a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures".

They also encouraged the public to cooperate and comply with enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors, as they are "performing an important duty to keep us and our community safe".

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram