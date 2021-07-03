Man to be charged for public nuisance, investigated for wounding racial feelings and causing hurt

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Jul 3) with the offence of public nuisance following an incident at East Coast Park.



The police on Saturday (Jul 3) added that the “Singaporean Indian” will be charged “with a view to seek an order from the court to remand the man for psychiatric assessment”.



The man will also be investigated for the offence of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment, said the police in a news release.



The police said they received a call for assistance at Carpark F2 of East Coast Park 1.50am on Friday.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the man allegedly shouted “racist remarks” against “two different groups of Chinese men” and assaulted one of the men, added the police.



The suspect was no longer at the scene when the police arrived, but was later identified and arrested. A 21-year-old man, who was conscious, was subsequently taken to the hospital and given outpatient treatment.



The police said that they will take “strong action” against those who commit acts that harm racial harmony in Singapore.



The offence of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.



The offence of public nuisance carries an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.



Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt face up to three years’ jail, a fine which may extend to S$5,000, or both, while those found guilty of intentionally causing harassment face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.