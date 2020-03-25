Man to be charged for setting off fireworks in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man will be charged on Thursday (Mar 26) for setting off fireworks in Jurong West last year.

The man was arrested on Oct 29 last year, two days after the fireworks were set off along Jurong West Street 73.

Videos circulating on social media then showed fireworks exploding between blocks of HDB flats.

The fireworks lasted for at least 20 seconds, with residents watching the spectacle from neighbouring blocks.

If convicted, the man faces a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000 and a maximum of two years in jail, or both.

"It is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks," the police said.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."