Man to be charged over shooting of metal bolts and nuts into vehicles

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man will be charged on Friday (May 28) for his suspected involvement in a series of rash acts, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The police received several reports of metal bolts and nuts being shot into moving and stationary vehicles at a car park at Serangoon Central between January and May.

Through investigations, forensics and police cameras, the man's identity was established, and he was arrested on Thursday.

According to preliminary investigations, he had allegedly used a homemade sling to shoot the metal bolts and nuts, said the police.

If found guilty of rash act, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the SPF.

