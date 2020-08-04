Man to be charged after allegedly throwing plate of food at cleaner

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday (Aug 5) after allegedly throwing his plate of food at a cleaner in a hawker centre.

The incident happened on Feb 5 at 5 Quality Road in Boon Lay, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF), which was called to the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a dispute between the pair, the man also allegedly pushed the cleaner and caused her to fall, the police said in a news release.

He will be charged with using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt.

If convicted of using criminal force, the man could be jailed up to three months, fined up to S$1,500 or both. For voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said SPF.

Advertisement