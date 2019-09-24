Grab driver's nose fractured in assault; man to be charged

SINGAPORE: A man will be charged on Wednesday (Sep 25) for verbally abusing and assaulting a Grab driver, fracturing his nose, the police said on Tuesday.

The dispute between the 39-year-old accused and the driver took place on Apr 14 in Geylang.

The man will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional harassment, the police said, without naming either the victim or the accused.



In separate cases, two other men will also be charged on Wednesday for abusing public transport workers.

A 38-year-old man is accused of assaulting and hurling vulgarities at a taxi driver during a dispute along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Sep 14 last year.

He will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive language against a public service worker.

In another case, a 67-year-old man will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by assaulting a bus driver along Still Road South on Jul 1 this year.



If convicted, the three men face jail terms and fines.



"The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence against public transport workers who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said police in the media release.

