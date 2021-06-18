Man to be charged for visiting friend who was serving stay-home notice at hotel

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man will be charged on Friday (Jun 18) after he visited a friend who was serving stay-home notice at a hotel.

Sow Kaiser is accused of abetting the breach of stay-home notice requirements by a person serving the notice, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a media release.

Sow will also be charged for trespassing into the premises of the dedicated facility.

On Nov 28 last year at around 3pm, Sow visited his friend who was serving a stay-home notice at a dedicated facility. He spent an hour in her hotel room before leaving, said ICA.

Sow allegedly took a lift and entered the hotel's restricted area, before taking a service lift to his friend's room.

He was subsequently seen by the hotel's security guard, but left before he could be apprehended, said ICA.

"To safeguard our community’s health and safety, everyone needs to play their part and comply with the stay-home notice requirements," said the authority.

Those convicted under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

If convicted of criminal trespass, Sow faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

