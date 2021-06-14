Man charged with attempting to murder man by stabbing him repeatedly at Choa Chu Kang block

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 52-year-old man at a Housing Board block in Choa Chu Kang over the weekend.

Ong Eng Siew was on Monday (Jun 14) given one count of attempting to murder Mr Ku Teck Eng at around 9.30pm on Saturday at the void deck of Block 407, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Ong is accused of repeatedly stabbing Mr Ku with a knife.

The prosecutor successfully applied for Ong to be remanded. He will be taken out for investigations to recover evidence and for further scene investigations.

Ong will return to court next week.

The police said in an earlier statement that they responded to a case of assault with a knife at the location at about 9.30pm on Jun 12.

They found the victim with stab wounds at the scene and he was taken conscious to hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim knew Ong, but no further details were given in court at this early charging stage.

Ong purportedly fled the scene before the police arrived, but was arrested within two hours of the reported crime, said the police.

If convicted of attempted murder, Ong could be jailed for life. He cannot be caned as he is above the age of 50.