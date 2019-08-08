Man charged with burning Singapore flag in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Aug 8) with burning Singapore flags at a Housing Board block in Woodlands.

Elson Ong Yong Liang is accused of using a lighter to burn a Singapore flag along the common corridor on the 13th floor of Block 774 Woodlands Crescent.



The incident happened on Sunday at around 6am to 6.15am, according to court documents.

This also resulted in seven other flags, which were tied vertically across seven floors, to be damaged.



Ong, who is Singaporean, appeared in court via video link. His case will be mentioned again next Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the incident at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the suspect's identity and arrested him on Wednesday.

"The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases in Woodlands," added SPF.

If convicted of mischief by fire, he may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.