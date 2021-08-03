Man charged with cutting National Day Parade banners in Punggol, remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Aug 3) with cutting and damaging multiple National Day Parade (NDP) banners in Punggol, a day after police received information that someone was cutting down Singapore flags in the area.

Ahmad Abdullah, also known as Wan Ahmad Yusof, was given one charge each of committing mischief by cutting and damaging NDP decorative banners and for carrying an offensive weapon in public.

Ahmad is accused of carrying a black kitchen knife and a pair of black scissors near Block 211A, Punggol Walk, at about 2am on Aug 2.

About half an hour earlier, he allegedly cut and damaged multiple NDP banners.

The police said that officers swiftly responded to the incident and detained the man. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly damaged multiple Singapore flags and banners displayed in Punggol Field, Punggol Central and Punggol Walk.

Ahmad was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

He will return to court on Aug 17.

If convicted of mischief, he can be jailed up to a year, fined, or both. If found guilty of carrying an offensive weapon in public, he can be jailed up to three years and given at least six strokes of the cane.