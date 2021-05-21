Man charged with harassing nurse neighbour, wife set to be given similar charges

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Friday (May 21) with harassing his neighbours, one of whom is a nurse from Sengkang General Hospital.

Cheang Eng Hock, 55, received two charges of intentionally causing harassment. His wife Lim Sok Lay, 48, is set to be given six similar charges and one count of public nuisance later this morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their neighbours, the male nurse and his wife, had reported harassment to the police in May last year. They filed more police reports about the alleged harassment between October 2020 and January 2021, even though both sets of neighbours had attended mediation in June 2020.

Sengkang General Hospital also lodged a police report in May last year, noting a video posted by one of its nurses about a neighbour's behaviour.

The hospital said its medical workers deserve consideration, respect, and a safe environment both at work and at home and called on the public to respect such workers.

The accused couple allegedly cursed at and insulted their neighbours, on top of their acts of splashing soapy water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said in an earlier statement that they had remained in contact with all involved parties and advised them to minimise contact and interactions with each other.

If convicted of intentionally causing harassment, Cheang could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both per charge.

