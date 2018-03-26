Man charged with illegal possession of a pistol after 38 years on the run

SINGAPORE: After 38 years on the run, a 63-year-old man was charged on Monday (Mar 26) with the unlawful possession of a firearm in a case dating back to 1980.



Seow Lam Seng was arrested in Penang, Malaysia on Mar 22 and extradited to Singapore two days later.



Seow, then 25, and his friend Lee Ah Fatt were stopped and searched by policemen at a staircase next to Sin Po Po Bar at 241, Tanjong Katong Road at about 2.30pm on Oct 3, 1980.



The pair had been behaving suspiciously, police said.



A pistol was allegedly found on Seow during the search. Meanwhile, Lee had drawn his pistol from his back pocket and pointed it at the officers.



One of them drew his service revolver and shot him. Despite being shot, Lee continued to put up a fight and later died of his injuries.



Seow took advantage of the commotion and fled the scene, police said.



Since the incident, the police have been regularly reviewing the case to track Seow down.

The police said Seow will be remanded for a week to assist in an investigation and will next appear in court on Apr 2.



If convicted of the unlawful possession of a firearm, Seow faces life imprisonment.