Man charged with inviting friend over, taking him home on motorcycle while drunk during COVID-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Friday (May 15) with breaching COVID-19 laws by inviting a friend to his home for alcohol, before taking him home while drunk.

Malaysian Arvinish N Ramakrishnan, 23, was charged with two counts under the COVID-19 regulations and one traffic offence of riding his motorcycle while intoxicated.

According to charge sheets, Arvinish contravened regulation 6 of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 by having alcohol with a man named Siddhartha Gauthma A/L Robat.

They consumed the alcohol in Arvinish's flat at Block 325, Yishun Central between 12am and 1am on Apr 19, charge sheets state.

Around 3am that day, the pair left Arvinish's flat. Arvinish allegedly rode his motorcycle to send his friend Siddhartha home to Block 288, Yishun Avenue 6.

At 3.10am, Arvinish was found along Yishun Avenue 6 with at least 43 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes per 100ml.

Arvinish intends to plead guilty and will return to court to do so on May 27.

If convicted of meeting another individual not living in the same household for a social purpose under the COVID-19 regulations, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The same penalties apply for leaving his home without reasonable excuse during the "circuit breaker" period.

For riding his motorcycle while intoxicated, he can be jailed for up to a year, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000 or both.

