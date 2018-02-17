Man charged with murder after Jurong East prime mover accident

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was charged in court on Saturday (Feb 17) with the murder of his friend after an accident involving a prime mover in Jurong East.



Last Thursday (Feb 15), Saravanan Arimuram allegedly killed 43-year-old prime-mover driver Mr Sivakumar Perumal along Jurong Town Hall Road between 5.30pm and 5.48pm.

Police said in a news release that they were alerted to an accident involving a prime mover along Jurong Town Hall Road towards Ayer Rajah Expressway at about 5.50pm.

Three men, aged between 18 and 43, were taken to National University Hospital.

Mr Sivakumar, 43, suffered injuries to his face and chest injuries and died at about 7.45pm the same day.

The 18-year-old man suffered neck injuries.



Channel NewsAsia understands that Mr Sivakumar was driving a prime mover when he and Saravanan, who were friends, had a dispute.

Mr Sivakumar is believed to have lost control of the vehicle following this.

Saravanan, who will be remanded for another week for further investigations, will be back in court on Feb 23.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.