Man charged with murder of 40-year-old woman in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was on Friday (Jan 18) charged with the murder of a 40-year-old woman.

Singaporean M Krishnan is accused of murdering Ms Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman at Block 693D, Woodlands Avenue 6 between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Advertisement

The police said they received a call for assistance at a flat on the 11th floor at about 1.30am on Thursday. Ms Mallika was found lying motionless inside a room and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.



While court documents did not specify the nature of their relationship, Krishnan and the victim are believed to have known each other.

Krishnan is now remanded at the Central Police Division and is expected to be back in court on Jan 25.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.



Advertisement