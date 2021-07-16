Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing along corridor of Sumang Walk block

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was charged on Friday (Jul 16) with murdering a man three years his senior.

Heng Boon Chai was given one count of murdering Mr Kim Wee Ming at about 3pm on Wednesday (Jul 14). He is accused of stabbing him along the corridor of the sixth floor of Block 326A, Sumang Walk.

The judge granted the prosecution's request to have him remanded for psychiatric observation and adjourned the case to next month.

The police earlier said they were alerted to the scene at about the time of the stabbing and found a man lying motionless outside a flat with multiple wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and preliminary investigations show that the men knew each other.

If convicted of murder, Heng could be sentenced to death. This was the first of two alleged murders in the same week - just a day after this incident, a woman allegedly killed an older man in Ang Mo Kio after a dispute.

She is also set to be charged with murder on Friday.