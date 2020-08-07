Man charged with possessing and importing more than 150 unlicensed arms

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Friday (Aug 7) with importing and possessing 158 unlicensed arms, after police received a tip-off about replica toy gun sales sold online.

Liu Huijian, 40, was given two counts under the Arms and Explosives Act of importing and possessing arms, and a third charge of possessing a replica gun under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Regulations.

He is accused of importing and possessing the items in Singapore on Nov 16, 2018.

The police said in a statement that they had received information in November 2018 that replica toy guns that shot gel beads were being sold on an e-commerce platform.

Liu was identified and arrested on the same day, and more than 150 airsoft handguns and accessories were seized.

Airsoft guns or any guns that shoot pellets using compressed gas are regulated as "arms" under the Arms & Explosives Act.

It is illegal for anyone to possess, control, import or export such arms unless authorised by a licence.

Liu was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Sep 4.

If found guilty of importing unauthorised arms, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

If convicted of possessing unauthorised arms, he faces up to three years' jail and a maximum S$5,000 fine per arm.

For possessing a replica gun without authority, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$100,000 or three times the value of the goods, or both.