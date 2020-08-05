Man charged with throwing rice at cleaner, pushing her at food centre

SINGAPORE: After a dispute with a cleaner at a food centre in Boon Lay, a man allegedly threw a plate of rice at the cleaner before pushing her.

Phua Meng Wee, 44, was charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 5) with one count of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of using criminal force.

He is accused of using force on Ms Ho Gek Yeow at about 11am on Feb 5 at Quality Road Food Centre, by throwing a plate of rice at her back.

According to a police statement, this happened after a dispute between Phua and the cleaner.

Minutes after this, Phua allegedly pushed Ms Ho, causing her to fall and feel pain.

He will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Sep 2.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, Phua could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of using criminal force, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.