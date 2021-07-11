Man who claimed son was 'snatched' by stranger under investigation for lying to police

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man who claimed a stranger "snatched" his son is being investigated for allegedly providing false information to a police officer, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Jul 11).

The police said they were alerted to the case on Saturday at about 12.40pm. The man claimed a stranger had "snatched his son away from him along Punggol Walk and left in a car".

But investigating officers detected several inconsistencies in the man's and the witnesses' accounts of the incident, said the police.

The man's son and the person accused of taking him away are known to each other, police said, and the son was believed to have willingly entered the car.

Investigations against the man are ongoing.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information," SPF said.

"Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law."

A person found guilty of giving false information to a public servant could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.