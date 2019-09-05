Man commended for helping to nab molest suspect

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was given the Singapore Police Force's Public Spiritedness Award on Thursday (Sep 5) for helping to nab a molest suspect.

Mr Winston Ong was heading home from the supermarket on Jun 29 when he bumped into his neighbours, a family of four. They made their way home together to Block 438 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

"We were walking along the void deck when we saw the suspect coming our way," he explained in Mandarin, adding that all five of them recognised the suspect to be one of their neighbours.



To give way to the man, who appeared to be in his 40s to 50s, one of the daughters stepped to the side. Mr Ong said he saw the man reach out to touch the woman's chest, before dashing off. The victim started crying.

Mr Ong and the father gave chase while the police were notified. The man ran up the stairs to his home and locked the door. Both men stayed outside the flat to make sure the suspect did not leave before the police arrived.

The man was arrested for outrage of modesty.

OTHER AWARDS

Two men also received awards for assisting the police in different cases.

Mr Ang Yaocheng handed the Public Spiritedness Award by AC Devrajan Bala. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

On the evening of Aug 2, Mr Ang Yaocheng was walking past the Popular bookstore at Jurong Point shopping centre when he heard someone shouting for help.

He turned to see a man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, running out of Popular, with a member of staff and a few people running after him. The 36-year-old civil servant quickly gave chase.

The man was detained and subsequently arrested for shop theft.

Mr Goh Keng Heong being awarded the Public Spiritedness Award by AC Devrajan Bala. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

In a separate case, Mr Goh Keng Heong was commended after stopping an elderly woman from taking her own life.

The 42-year-old technician was leaving his home in Block 510 Jelapang Road when he spotted a woman leaning over the ledge along his corridor.



"I was looking at her, and while I was walking, I saw her climb up," Mr Goh said.

"I asked her what (she wanted) to do, and she said she wanted to die."

Mr Goh pulled her to safety and called the police while accompanying the woman at the lift lobby. He learnt that the woman had been scammed of her money by a contractor.

Assistant Commissioner Devrajan Bala, Commander of Jurong Police Division, said: “The strong sense of civic-mindedness and courage displayed by these exemplary citizens have helped to save a life in one of the cases and in the others, helped police to nab the suspects swiftly, thereby bringing a quick resolution to the incidents.

"Their actions are a good example for others and a testament to the strong sense of partnership between the police and the community."

