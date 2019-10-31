Man in viral video apologises 'many times' to condo security supervisor in private meeting

SINGAPORE: The man who was caught on video arguing with a condominium security supervisor apologised during a private meeting on Wednesday (Oct 30), the honorary secretary of the Association of Certified Security Agencies (ACSA) said.

Writing on the ACSA Facebook page, honorary secretary Gary Haris said Mr Erramalli met with senior security supervisor Heng Woo Wee on Wednesday and they had an hour-long meeting.

The president of the Security Association of Singapore (SAS) Raj Joshua Thomas and Mr Haris were also at the meeting.

The meeting comes several days after a video of a resident verbally abusing a security guard at Eight Riversuites condominium was widely circulated.

The man, who identified himself as Ramesh, was seen shouting vulgarities at the guard over a rule that requires guests to pay S$10 for parking after 11pm.

Mr Erramalli was “very remorseful” and apologised to Mr Heng “many times during the hour-long meeting”, Mr Haris wrote in his Facebook post on Wednesday.

“(Mr Erramalli) addressed (Mr Heng) as uncle Steven and said he has known uncle Steven quite well as he has had conversations with (Mr Heng) before when he was patrolling the estate,” Mr Haris wrote.

“(Mr Erramalli) acknowledged (Mr Heng) was a very humble and good security supervisor and he did not mean to hurt or harm him in any way.”

According to the honorary secretary, Mr Heng “acknowledged that Mr Ramesh was a friendly and approachable resident and always addressed him as uncle Steven”.

“He had forgiven (Mr Erramalli) wholeheartedly and thanked him for coming personally to apologise to him,” the Facebook post added.

“(Mr Heng) also urges everyone to forgive Mr Ramesh and forget this unfortunate incident.”

The police have launched an investigation after a report was lodged against Mr Erramalli for an offence of “intentionally causing harassment” to a security officer, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday night.

“The police take a stern view towards any abusive behaviour against security officers who are carrying out their duties,” MHA said.

"Mr Erramalli is married to a local-born Singapore Citizen. He obtained his Singapore Citizenship on the sponsorship of his wife, under the Family Ties scheme," it added.