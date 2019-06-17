Man cons 77 people of more than S$1 million

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old man suspected of cheating 77 people out of more than S$1 million by proposing a high yield investment programme will be charged on Tuesday (Jun 18), the police said in a news release on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to the case in October 2017. The man is alleged to have misappropriated monies and cheated his victims out of S$1,033,650 between 2016 and 2017, the police said.

The man is also suspected of being involved in several cases of outrage of modesty of a woman between Sep 27 and Oct 1 2017.

The man will be charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust and outrage of modesty, the police said.

If found guilty of cheating, he faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine, while a criminal breach of trust conviction could see him jailed up to seven years, fined, or both.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he faces up to two years jail or a fine, or any such combination.

The 53-year-old man is one of four suspects who will be charged over a variety of commercial crime-related offences on Tuesday.

In a second case alerted to the police in November 2016, a 43-year-old interior designer is said to have forged two cheques worth S$22,520 by filling his own name as payee, the police said.

He is also believed to be involved in two theft cases and being in possession of an item he could not account for between 2018 and 2019.

For forging the cheques, the man will be charged with forgery of valuable security and if convicted, could be jailed for up to 15 years and be liable to a fine.

If convicted for theft, he faces up to seven years in jail and a fine. If found guilty of fraudulent possession of property, he faces a fine of up to S$3,000, maximum one year’s jail, or both.

In a third case, a 40-year-old branch manager at a restaurant is suspected of misappropriating about S$14,000 of the restaurant’s sales proceeds over a month, the police said.

In the case alerted to the police in August last year, the man had been entrusted to bank in the restaurant’s daily sales proceeds into the company’s bank account but instead used the money for his personal gain.

If convicted with criminal breach of trust as a servant, he could be jailed up to 15 years and fined.

In the last case, a 43-year-old head chef is alleged to have cheated six employees between 2017 and 2018 by getting them to hand over about S$17,500 to him.

This was done on the pretense of payment for employment agency fees, which were not required as part of the recruitment process, the police said.

If found guilty of cheating, he could be punished with up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

The police said in its statement on Monday that it has zero tolerance for such criminal acts and “will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law”.