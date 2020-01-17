Man jailed for falsely accusing condo security guard of corruption

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Friday (Jan 17) for giving false information alleging that a condominium security guard had asked him for a bribe.

Chinese national Zhao Yankai committed the offence in April last year, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a media release.

Zhao was staying at a rental unit at Ivory Heights Condominium when he and 13 other sublessees were evicted due to overcrowding.

After being evicted, Zhao left several unwanted pieces of furniture at the condominium's refuse disposal area and did not clear them by a stipulated time.



He asked condominium security officer Punitan Balasunthar to give him a time extension to clear the furniture.

"Zhao then corruptly gave Punitan S$10 as a reward for not reporting him to the condominium management," said CPIB in the release.



Following this incident, Zhao told a police sergeant that Punitan had asked him for a bribe, said CPIB.

Zhao claimed that the purported bribe was an inducement for Punitan to not report to the condo management that there were illegal occupants moving into and staying at his apartment.



Zhao had also told a principal special investigator from CPIB that Punitan had asked for bribes in the form of money, loans, and drinks for similar reasons.

CPIB said that Zhao concocted such allegations out of spite as he thought that Punitan had sabotaged him and caused him to be evicted from another apartment.

Two other offences of corruption and knowingly giving false information were also taken into consideration in Zhao's sentencing, added CPIB.



"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal activities," said CPIB.



For corruption, Zhao could have be fined up to S$100,000 and/or sentenced up to five years' jail.

For knowingly giving false information relating to corruption offences, he could have been jailed up to one year and/or fined up to S$10,000.

