Man rescued from fire in Bukit Batok flat dies

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man who was rescued from a fire in Bukit Batok has died.

The man was unconscious when taken to the hospital after the incident and "subsequently succumbed to his injuries", the police said in a statement on Saturday (Jul 20).

"Police are investigating the unnatural death," the authority said.



It was previously reported that three people were injured after a 26th-floor Bukit Batok flat caught fire in the early hours of Thursday.



About 70 residents of Block 293D Bukit Batok Street 21 were evacuated during the fire, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Thursday.



About 70 residents were evacuated during the fire at Block 293D, Bukit Batok Street 21. (Photo: Facebook/Murali Pillai)

A man and a woman were rescued from the burning flat, SCDF added.



The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the woman was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not been identified by the authorities, although Mr Murali Pillai, the Member of Parliament for the area, said it has been traced to two e-scooters.





