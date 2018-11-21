Man dies after being hit by private bus outside Forestville EC

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man died after being hit by a private bus outside the Forestville executive condominium at Woodlands Drive 16 on Wednesday (Nov 21) evening.

The man died at the scene, the police said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, adding that they were notified about the accident at about 7pm.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

The body of the victim, an Indian, was pinned under the right rear wheel of the bus, SCDF said.

Photos circulating on WhatsApp showed the scene of the accident, with a police tent by the side of a cordoned-off road. Police and SCDF vehicles and officers were also seen.

A Channel NewsAsia reader, who lives in the area, said that he saw a crowd at the scene and a passerby helping to direct traffic.

He also saw the body being shifted into the tent.

"A couple of Indian people were being interviewed by the authorities," he said. "I think the deceased is someone they knew."

