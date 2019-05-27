Worker dies in forklift accident at Benoi Road

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Bangladeshi worker died after he was hit by a forklift at a construction site along Benoi Road on Sunday (May 26).

The occupier of the worksite at 1 Benoi Road was Asia-Pacific Shipyard and the deceased had been employed by Chye Joo Marine, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement.



"A worker was operating a forklift next to a slipway (ramp to launch a boat into the sea) when he lost control of the forklift and drove it over the edge," said an MOM spokesperson.

"The forklift plunged into the slipway, hitting a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who was inside," the spokesperson added.



MOM said that two others, another worker standing near the forklift prior to the accident as well as the forklift driver, sustained minor injuries.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 6pm.

"A 30-year-old man was lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene," the authorities said, adding that a 43-year-old man was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He was subsequently arrested for causing death by negligent act, said police.



"MOM is investigating the incident and all works involving forklifts at the premises have been stopped," said its spokesperson.



Police investigations are ongoing.

