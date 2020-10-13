Man dies at Tuas industrial site after steel beam falls on him during loading

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man died on Sunday (Oct 11) after a steel beam fell on him at an industrial site in Tuas, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday.

“There was a fatal workplace incident at 40 Tuas West Road on Oct 11, 2020. A 39-year-old Indian national was adjusting the lashings used to secure steel beams on the bed of a lorry loader, when the lashings loosened and one of the beams fell onto him," said the spokesperson.

The police said they were alerted to a case of industrial accident at 11.25am on Sunday.

"(The) man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos circulating on Facebook, purportedly of the incident, showed a man lying underneath a steel beam.

According to MOM, Hai Leck Engineering and Construction is both the occupier and employer.

"MOM is investigating and has stopped all loading, unloading and delivery works."