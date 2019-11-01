Suspected upskirter found dead after being detained by members of the public

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating the death of a man along Niven Road on Friday (Nov 1).

The man, 46, was suspected of taking upskirt videos of a woman at Little India MRT station.

He was then detained by five members of the public along Niven Road before authorities arrived at the scene, according to the police's preliminary investigations.

The authorities, who were alerted to the incident at about 12.45pm, found the man motionless when they arrived.

Police officers along Niven Road.

"When the police officers arrived at the scene, the man was observed to be motionless and had no pulse," the police said in a statement.

"Police officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man until the arrival of SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) paramedics."

The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the case has been classified as an unnatural death.



Photographs of the scene taken by a CNA reader show several police officers and police vehicles at Niven Road.

A police tent could also be seen at the location, which was cordoned off by police tape.