Man commended by police for directing traffic when lights failed at road junction

SINGAPORE: A man received the Singapore Police Force's public spiritedness award on Friday (Oct 19) for taking the initiative to direct traffic when he saw that the traffic lights were faulty.

The incident happened last Thursday at about 6pm, at the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Macpherson Road.

Mr Sukarno Arsad was riding his motorcycle along Paya Lebar Road at the time and decided to step up to manage the situation.

"He was concerned that motorists may not be able to make their right turn safely and exercised his initiative to direct traffic," said the police in a media release.



Commander of Traffic Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Gerald Lim presenting the award to Mr Sukarno Arsad. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Mr Sukarno won praise from netizens last week after photos of his efforts made their rounds on social media.

A woman who was at the Paya Lebar-Macpherson Road junction when the traffic lights failed later shared photos on Facebook of Mr Sukarno directing traffic.

"I was pretty sure he was hungry and tired, just like all other drivers and pedestrians. However, he sacrificed his own time and volunteered to be a guide to all the road users," the woman wrote, adding that she was in the car with a crying infant.



"You are a great hero! From the bottom my heart, thank you very much. You saved all our time. And I could hug my crying girl earlier because of your selfless sacrifices."



Mr Sukarno was lauded by the police at a ceremony at the Traffic Police headquarters on Friday.

"Hopefully, Mr Sukarno’s positive example of good 'RoadSense' and keen sense of awareness for road safety will motivate other road users to look out for one another when travelling on the roads," said Commander of Traffic Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Gerald Lim, who presented the award.



"Together with the community, we can make our roads safer," he added.

