Man filmed fighting outside Geylang coffee shop arrested for pushing police officers

SINGAPORE: One of the men caught on camera fighting outside a coffee shop in Geylang was arrested on Thursday (Mar 15) for uttering threatening words and using criminal force on police officers.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of public nuisance near Geylang Lorong 19 at 3.19am on Thursday.

Channel NewsAsia understands that when police officers tried to arrest a 22-year-old man, he hurled vulgarities at them and pushed them away.

Prior to that, a group of men were seen fighting at that location. Three videos of the incident were uploaded onto Facebook by user Banny Fei.

The commotion appears to have started inside the coffee shop, as seen in the first video. A group of men then confront another man dressed in a white T-shirt, who retaliates with a kick.

The group then proceed to beat him and he falls to the ground. A group of women try to help by pushing away the men; one of them later uses a chair to hit a man.

The video also shows a man, in a red tank top, kicking the head of the man in the white T-shirt. He also hits two of the women.

Subsequently, another member of the group - who is dressed in a black T-shirt - can be seen pushing and attempting to hit a man wearing a cap, even as two other men try to restrain him.

It is unclear who was arrested or what sparked the fight. Police investigations are ongoing.