Club cashier who filmed rape at Downtown East chalet gets jail, fine

SINGAPORE: A man who filmed the rape of a woman in a chalet at Downtown East was on Tuesday (Aug 13) sentenced to a year and three months in jail and fined S$20,800.

If he cannot pay the fine, the club cashier will have to serve an additional three months and four days in prison.

Gan Soon Chai, a 34-year-old Malaysian, had taken a video recording of the 24-year-old victim being raped by his colleague, Club V5 bouncer and manager Yap Chun Chieh.

He also filmed another man, 27-year-old Tay Boon Huat, sexually assaulting the woman, who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Gan pleaded guilty to three charges under the Films Act for making an obscene film, possessing 65 obscene films and having eight films without valid certificates.

The incident occurred at a room in D'Resort@Downtown East on Sep 17 last year. Tay had booked the chalet for two days for his friends from Club V5 Tycoon to "enjoy themselves", said Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao.

Several men went to the chalet and a few of them picked Yap up from Forum the Shopping Mall along with the victim.

MEN MOLESTED VICTIM IN THE CAR

In the car on the way to Downtown East, Yap hugged the victim on his lap. Gan noticed that the woman appeared unconscious.

Tay stretched his hand from the front of the car where he was sitting and pulled down the victim's top before touching her breasts.

Yap, 39, also molested her while a third man similarly fondled her.

At the chalet, Yap removed his clothes as well as the victim's bottoms and raped her.

Gan, who had been watching from another bed, decided to film the scene without telling Yap or Tay.

After about three minutes of forcing the victim to perform oral sex on him, Tay noticed Gan filming the assault and told him to stop.

Tay then took the victim into the toilet and closed the door, while Gan went to the outdoor barbecue area and showed another man a portion of the video he had taken.

Tay later tried to delete the video from Gan's phone, but was unsuccessful. Eventually, Yap helped dress the victim before getting a taxi to take her home.

The woman made a police report and Gan was arrested on Sep 26, 2018. His Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was seized and the video of the sexual assault was retrieved.

An additional 73 videos were extracted from his phone, with 65 found to be obscene and eight without a valid certificate.

For making an obscene film, the maximum penalties are two years' jail and a fine of between S$20,000 and S$40,000.

The cases for the co-accused are pending.