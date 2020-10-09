Man fined for aggressive behaviour towards HDB manager over issue of neighbour's dog excrement

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$2,000 on Friday (Oct 9) for using abusive words and behaving threateningly towards a Housing Development Board (HDB) manager, over an issue involving his neighbour's dog.

Chong Pit Chung, 58, pleaded guilty to one count under the Protection from Harassment Act for his abusive words and threatening behaviour towards a public servant.

The court heard that Chong had gone to the HDB branch office at Block 118, Aljunied Avenue 2 on Jan 23 and requested for HDB to install a closed-circuit television camera outside his flat.

"The accused said that his neighbour from level nine had been letting her dog poop outside his unit for the past few months and the issue had persisted, even though he had made multiple reports to the town council," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim.

As Chong was talking very loudly and an agitated manner, the HDB manager asked Chong to talk with her inside her office.

While in the office, Chong grew "very angry" when the victim told him that HDB will not be paying for the CCTV or installing it for him.

She told him that HDB could write to the town council to get him a permit for CCTV installation, and he would need to perform the installation himself.

Chong continued talking very loudly, scolding the victim vulgarities, and slammed his hand on the victim's desk several times.

He also asked her to jump off a building. The victim tried to calm him down, and he eventually left the office.

Because of Chong's words and actions, the HDB manager felt scared and alarmed, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Shana Poon.

She called for police assistance after he left, as she was worried he would return.

In mitigation, Chong said he had a weak heart and was "rash".

"This issue arising from the neighbour's dog poo has been bugging me for some time," he said via a Mandarin interpreter.

"I admit to my mistake. I hope you will be lenient with me," said Chong, adding that he is currently recuperating from a traffic accident.

For using abusive words and threatening behaviour to a person executing her duty as a public servant, Chong could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.