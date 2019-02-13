Man fined for allowing foreign non-employees to stay in shipping container on farm

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was fined S$1,500 on Wednesday (Feb 13) for breaching farm licensing conditions, said the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

Acting on a public tip-off, AVA officers conducted a joint night raid with the Singapore Land Authority and the Ministry of Manpower at Kai Hong Aquatics.

Toh Kay Hong, the licensee of the farm, was found to have breached AVA's farm licensing conditions by allowing the storage of several skip tanks on the farm's premises.



Several skip tanks were found on the farm premises. (Photo: AVA)

He also allowed the lodging of two foreigners who were not employees of the farm. One of the foreigners was found to be staying with three dogs in a shipping container that had been converted into a makeshift home.

"Due to land constraints in Singapore, agriculture land is meant solely for farming use," said AVA.



"Only farming or ancillary farming-related activities approved by relevant authorities are allowed on the farms."



Those found guilty of breaching AVA's farm licensing conditions can be jailed for up to a year and face a maximum fine of S$10,000.