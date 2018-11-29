Man fined for trying to take more than S$460,000 cash out of Singapore

SINGAPORE: A man has been fined S$8,000 for attempting to take more than S$460,000 in cash out of Singapore earlier this month, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Nov 29).

On Nov 3, Charles Phillip Santharasegaran, 27, was at Changi Airport Terminal 1 to board a flight to Papua New Guinea when he was checked by a screening officer.

His hand luggage was found to contain stacks of Singapore, United States and Australian dollars amounting to more than S$460,000.

Under Singapore laws, anyone attempting to move cash exceeding S$20,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, in or out of the country is required to declare it to an immigration officer.

On Nov 22, Santharasegaran was convicted and fined S$8,000 for failing to report the movement of cash.



He could have been fined up to S$50,000, or jailed up to three years, or both.

