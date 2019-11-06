Man fined S$72,000 for evading GST on mobile phone spare parts

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old importer was fined S$72,400 on Wednesday (Nov 6) for evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) on multiple consignments of mobile phone spare parts.

Jimmy Ong, a partner of a mobile phone repair company Quality Comm, had purchased mobile phone spare parts from his suppliers in China and imported them into Singapore on 48 occasions between 2015 and 2018, Singapore Customs said in a news release.

"The values of all these consignments were underdeclared and the resulting amount of GST evaded was S$14,040," Singapore Customs said.

Ong pleaded guilty to 16 charges, with 32 other charges taken into consideration in the sentencing.

Ong was caught in June last year after Singapore Customs inspected two boxes of mobile phone spare parts consigned to Ong at Changi Airfreight Centre.

The boxes had 542 pieces of spare parts that were declared to be less than their actual value.

"It was discovered that the invoice was falsified by stating that the value of the goods was less than S$400 when the actual value was established to be S$7,810," Singapore Customs said.

According to regulations, GST is payable on goods valued above S$400 and imported by post or air.

"By understating the import values, the GST for this consignment was not paid," Singapore Customs said.

Further investigations later revealed that he had evaded GST on 48 imports.

Anyone found evading GST face a fine of up to 20 times the amount of tax evaded and/or may be jailed for up to six years, it added.