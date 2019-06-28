Man fined for accidentally driving into woman at petrol station ATM, causing multiple fractures

SINGAPORE: A man who accidentally accelerated into a woman at an ATM machine on Christmas Eve, causing her to suffer multiple fractures, was fined S$5,000 on Friday (Jun 28).

The man, whose actions put the woman in hospital for more than a month over the new year period, was also banned from driving for two years.

Tan See Suan, 66, had driven his vehicle to the SPC petrol station at 91 Jurong East Avenue 1 on the morning of Dec 24 last year to pump petrol.

After making payment, he returned to the vehicle and started the engine, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim.

He released the brakes, and the car moved forward. Panicking, Tan stepped on the accelerator pedal, causing it to surge forward. The vehicle collided into the POSB ATM machine at the petrol station, and a 61-year-old woman who was using it at the time.

The woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with multiple fractures, including on her feet and legs, and was hospitalised for more than a month.

She had two operations for her fractures and was discharged on Jan 28 this year.

The incident left scratches and a dent on Tan's car, and damaged the POSB ATM machine.

Tan pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of causing grievous hurt to the victim by a negligent act.

The prosecutor said she would not be objecting to a maximum fine being imposed on Tan, as he had no previous convictions and had helped the victim at the scene.

Tan, who was unrepresented, told the court through a Mandarin interpreter that even though the victim had forgiven him, he wished to apologise to her and her family.

"I could not sleep the whole month last month," said Tan. "I visited her at the hospital and she told me that she had an accident involving a scooter (before this) and her leg was injured, therefore her recovery may be affected."

He pleaded for leniency saying he had served in the Singapore Armed Forces for 27 years and was receiving a pension, and that his life as well as his wife's would be affected if he was jailed.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong said Tan's culpability in the case was low and accordingly imposed only a fine and disqualification from driving.

The offence of grievous hurt by negligent act carries a maximum jail term of two years, S$5,000 fine, or both.