Man fined for not declaring more than S$800,000 when entering and leaving Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 75-year-old man has been fined S$10,000 for failing to report the movement of more than S$800,000 when entering and leaving Singapore.

In a news release issued on Monday (Mar 2), police said Sugito Heru Pranoto was sentenced to a fine on Feb 28 after he was found to have committed the offence over 20 occasions.

On Sep 15, 2019, police were alerted to a man carrying more than S$20,000 in cash at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The Indonesian national was in possession of various currencies amounting to more than S$70,000 when he entered Singapore and had failed to declare it with an authorised officer, investigations revealed.



It also came to light that the man had committed 19 similar offences between Apr 8, 2017 and Aug 26, 2019.

Those convicted of failing to report movement of cash exceeding S$20,000 when entering and leaving Singapore may be fined up to S$50,000, jailed a maximum of three years or both.

