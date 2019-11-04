Man fined for bringing more than S$250,000 into Singapore without reporting

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was fined S$6,000 on Monday (Nov 4) for failing to report the movement of more than S$254,000 in cash when entering Singapore.

Police said they were alerted on Feb 18 to a man trying to bring in a large amount of cash at the arrival car counter of Woodlands Checkpoint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tien Siong Chye had been caught with stacks of Singapore dollars and 10 other currencies with a value of more than S$254,000.



He had failed to give a report to an authorised officer of the cash movement, said police.

It is an offence not to declare the movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, into or out of Singapore.



Those convicted can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to 3 years or both.



Advertisement