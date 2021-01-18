Man fined for cursing at NEA officer after being caught smoking in no-smoking zone

SINGAPORE: After being caught smoking in a no-smoking zone in Orchard Road, a man cursed at a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer, saying: "If I zao (run), how are you all going to chase me man?"

Kenneth Tan Wei Liang, 31, was fined S$1,500 in court on Monday (Jan 18) for using abusive words towards the officer at the open-air car park near 313 Somerset on Apr 28 last year.

A second charge of smoking in a no-smoking zone near a lamp post was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Tan was smoking at the location on the morning of Apr 28 last year. An NEA enforcement officer and his colleague were performing their duties in the area when they saw Tan.

They approached him and asked for his identification details so they could issue a summons. Tan took out his identification card from his car and threw it on top of his car bonnet, before cursing at one of the officers.

He used vulgarities such as "f*** your whole family man" and "c***b**, if I zao (run) how are you all going to chase me man".

The victim lodged a police report at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre that day, saying that Tan had used vulgarities against him while he was carrying out enforcement duties.

For using abusive words on a public servant, Tan could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.