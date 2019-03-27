Man fined for failing to declare currencies worth S$60,000 when entering Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday (Mar 27) for failing to declare currencies valued at more than S$60,000 when entering Singapore.

Tee Chen Pang was caught earlier this month at Tuas Checkpoint.



He was found to be carrying Singapore and Malaysia currencies worth more than S$60,000, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Wednesday.

Travellers are required to make a declaration if the money they carry in or out of Singapore exceeds S$20,000.

Tee was fined S$5,000 for failing to report movement of cash under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

He could have been jailed for up to three years and fined a maximum of S$50,000.

"The police would like to remind the public of the statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency) into or out of Singapore," said SPF.

"Failure to do so constitutes an offence."