Man, 60, fined for flashing 12-year-old boy with low IQ

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man was on Monday (Apr 8) fined S$3,000 for exposing himself to a 12-year-old boy with low IQ.

Housekeeper Chua Swee Chiang was at an exercise corner next to a playground on the night of Apr 16, 2018.

The boy, who was enrolled in a school for students with special needs, was at the playground with his mother and five-year-old brother.

Chua was seated on a bicycle machine dressed in a white top and loose black shorts without underwear, Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang told the court.

At about 10pm, the boy’s mother noticed that Chua was smiling at her 12-year-old son.

She realised that Chua’s private parts were exposed through the opening of his shorts and looked away in shock. However, she looked back at Chua two more times and saw that he was still exposed.



Both she and her son “felt annoyed”, the court heard, and Chua later admitted that he had intended to expose himself to the boy.

The boy’s mother confronted Chua, who ran away. He was later arrested.

Chua initially claimed trial but later pleaded guilty to a single charge of committing an obscene act in public.

The prosecutor told the court that it was an aggravating factor that the victim was vulnerable and a minor.

Chua could have been jailed for up to three months, fined or both.