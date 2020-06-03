Man fined for having friend over during circuit breaker, says work permit revoked

SINGAPORE: A man who had a friend over for drinks during the "circuit breaker" period and later drunkenly sent him home on his motorcycle was fined S$4,000 on Wednesday (Jun 3) and banned from driving all vehicles for two years.

Malaysian national Arvinish N Ramakrishnan, 23, said his work permit had just been cancelled a day earlier, and pleaded to be allowed to work in Singapore again.

However, the judge said this was for the relevant authority to decide and not the court.

Arvinish pleaded guilty to one charge of riding his motorcycle while drunk and another charge of meeting his friend for a social purpose during the circuit breaker.

Another charge of breaking COVID-19 regulations was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Arvinish had his friend, 27-year-old Malaysian Siddhartha Gauthma a/l Robat, over at his Yishun flat in the wee hours of Apr 19.

Together they chatted and drank alcohol, with Arvinish drinking about five glasses of liquor.

Siddhartha decided to leave one-and-a-half hours later, and Arvinish offered to take him home on his motorcycle.

They were on the motorcycle along Yishun Avenue 6 heading to Siddhartha's home when they were stopped by a traffic police officer at 3.10am for a spot check.

Arvinish reeked of alcohol and was arrested for drink driving after failing a breathalyser test.

A second test found 43 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, above the 35-microgramme limit.

The prosecutor asked for a fine of S$3,000 for the drink driving offence and two years' ban from driving.

He said Arvinish had ridden with a pillion rider and posed a risk of injury not just to himself but his companion.

Arvinish, who was not represented, said his work permit was cancelled the day before.

"I am unsure how I am going to survive in Singapore. I do not know what to do, please impose me a lighter fine," he said through an interpreter. "Can I please work in Singapore again?"

District Judge Ong Hian Sun said this was not for him to decide.

"Once the case is over, if I go back to Malaysia, if I come back to Singapore again, will I be stopped?" asked Arvinish.

"Again, it's not for the court to answer, you have to ask the immigration authority," said the judge.

For riding his motorcycle while intoxicated, Arvinish could have been jailed for up to a year, fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000 or both, on top of a driving ban.

He could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both for the COVID-19 regulation offence.

