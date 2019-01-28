Man fined for not declaring S$243,000 in cash brought into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was fined S$6,000 for entering Singapore without reporting that the currencies he was carrying exceeded S$20,000, police said on Monday (Jan 28).

Police said they were alerted to the case of a man carrying cash exceeding S$20,000 at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Nov 10 last year.

Ilyas Mohamed, who was working for a money changer, entered Singapore carrying various currencies worth more than S$243,000, said police. He failed to report the amount to an authorised officer.

On Jan 22, he was convicted and sentenced to a fine of S$6,000. He could have been fined up to S$50,000 or jailed up to three years.

It is a statutory requirement in Singapore to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000 in value into or out of Singapore, police said.

