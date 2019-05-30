Man fined for not declaring more than S$1 million in cash when crossing Singapore border

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$18,000 on Thursday (May 30) for failing to report the movement of large amounts of cash when entering and leaving Singapore on separate occasions, police said.

Kamapanis Pornchai, 48, did not declare cash worth more than S$1.12 million in total.



Police were alerted on Jan 11 last year that a man was carrying a large amount of cash at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

They found that Pornchai was carrying more than S$454,650 in Singapore dollars when attempting to leave Singapore but did not report the cash to the authorities.

Police did not provide details of the other occasions when Pornchai tried to move currencies across the Singapore border.

Anyone who is convicted of failure to report cross-border movement of cash can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to three years or both.



"The police would like to remind the public of the statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency) into or out of Singapore, and failure to do so constitutes an offence," it said in the press release.