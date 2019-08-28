Man fined for not declaring currencies worth S$101,000 at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man was fined on Wednesday (Aug 28) for failing to declare that he was carrying currencies worth more than S$101,000 through Tuas Checkpoint.

Police were alerted on Sep 20 last year that Sia Hock Kian was carrying more than S$20,000 in cash at the checkpoint.

“Investigations revealed that (Sia) was carrying Singapore and Malaysia currencies worth more than S$101,000 when he entered Singapore, and had failed to give a report to an authorised officer in respect of the cash movement,” the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Wednesday.

Sia was convicted and fined S$5,000 for failing to report the movement of cash under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

He could have been jailed a maximum of three years, fined up to S$50,000, or both.

“The police would like to remind the public of the statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency) into or out of Singapore, and failure to do so constitutes an offence,” the news release added.

