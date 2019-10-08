Man fined after boy reports him to station staff for obscene act in MRT toilet

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$4,000 on Tuesday (Oct 8) after a teenager reported him to station staff for performing an obscene act in the toilet of a train station.

Stanley Phang Kok Fui, 47, had pleaded guilty to one charge of an obscene act in a public place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that Phang went to the men's toilet at Woodlands MRT Station on Aug 21, 2018.

He stood on the right of a 14-year-old boy relieving himself at one of the urinals and nudged him with his elbow.

When the boy looked at him, Phang performed an obscene act on himself while looking at the boy's genitals.

He also kept nudging the boy with his elbow, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the boy finished urinating, Phang gestured at him with his head, while walking to a cubicle.

The boy left the toilet and reported the incident to MRT station employees.

An employee went back to the toilet with the victim and found Phang inside.

The employee said he would call the police, and Phang apologised for signalling to the teenager to go to the cubicle, before running away.

A station manager called the police that evening and said: "We have a boy with us. Just now, he was inside the toilet and a guy asked him to follow him into a cubicle and do funny things. The subject just fled while I am calling police."

For performing an obscene act to the annoyance of the victim, Phang could have been jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.