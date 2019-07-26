Man fined, ordered to compensate foreign workers for overcharging agency fees

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old Singaporean man was on Thursday (Jul 25) fined S$17,300 for overcharging employment agency fees and other offences.

Gulab Singh, a licensee of IBS Consulting Services, was convicted of overcharging S$1,664 in total from two foreign workers, sometime between September 2017 and June 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had also received S$5,284 from another foreign worker as a financial guarantee for the worker's employment, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In addition, MOM said Gulab Singh failed to issue an itemised receipt to a foreign worker after receiving his employment agency fee.

The court ordered him to compensate the affected workers. His employment agency licence will also be revoked by MOM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Overcharging EA (employment agency) fees and collecting kickbacks from foreign workers are egregious offences. A fee cap is in place to prevent excessive agency fees," said commissioner for employment agencies Kevin Teoh.



"We will not hesitate to prosecute EAs, including permanently barring them from the EA industry."



Foreign workers who are pressured into giving kickbacks, or face problems with their employment agencies should seek help immediately from MOM or the Migrant Workers' Centre, the ministry added.

