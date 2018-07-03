Man fined S$3,700 for evading GST on 200 long dresses at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Singaporean man has been fined for trying to evade Goods and Services Tax (GST) on more than 200 long dresses at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Singapore Customs officers stopped the man at Woodlands Checkpoint last Thursday (Jun 28) and found that he had underdeclared the value of the dresses he was trying to bring into Singapore.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on Monday, Singapore Customs said: "Further investigations revealed that the actual value was about seven times higher than the amount declared by the man. The dresses were meant for sale in Singapore and the man had underdeclared the value of the dresses in an attempt to maximise his profits."

The GST evaded amounted to more than S$370, Singapore Customs added, and the man was fined S$3,700.

"It is the responsibility of travellers to make accurate and complete declarations of all taxable items brought into Singapore," Singapore Customs said.

"Under the Customs Act, any person who fail to declare or make an incorrect declaration of taxable goods may be compounded up to 10 times the amount of duty and/or GST evaded, or charged in court."

Advertisement

Advertisement



