Man fined S$1,800 for trying to smuggle 6 packets of cigarettes in blanket, shirts

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old Malaysian work permit holder was fined S$1,800 for trying to smuggle six packets of cigarettes through the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (Oct 7).

The cigarettes were discovered after an officer at the checkpoint "detected anomalies" during a baggage scan, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"True to his suspicion, a total of six packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in a blanket, shirts and a bag compartment," said ICA.

Photos posted by the ICA showed several packets of cigarettes taped to a blanket and the underside of a polo shirt.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with malicious intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after authorities seized 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint after detecting anomalies in the scanned images of a refrigerated truck.

Similarly, authorities caught a man trying to smuggle 180 cartons and 1,041 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes through Tuas Checkpoint with his wife and son last month.